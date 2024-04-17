Mythical-based Reborne Brewing Company preparing to open in Clovis

Veteran-owned and family-owned, the team at Reborne wants to bring a sense of community to the craft brew scene.

Phoenix Tears, Dragons Blood and Dark Pegasus are just a few of the whimsical names you can enjoy at Reborne Brewing Company.

Phoenix Tears, Dragons Blood and Dark Pegasus are just a few of the whimsical names you can enjoy at Reborne Brewing Company.

Phoenix Tears, Dragons Blood and Dark Pegasus are just a few of the whimsical names you can enjoy at Reborne Brewing Company.

Phoenix Tears, Dragons Blood and Dark Pegasus are just a few of the whimsical names you can enjoy at Reborne Brewing Company.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Phoenix Tears, Dragons Blood and Dark Pegasus are just a few of the whimsical names you can enjoy at Reborne Brewing Company.

"Reborne is a double meaning," says co-owner Cody Sturgis. "We are a mythical-based brewery, so we have a lot of things about phoenixes and serpents. Things like that to keep it family oriented, but the other side of it is were a faith-fueled company."

The label has gained a following for its traditional take on craft beer.

"A lot of our beers are malt forward -- you still get the hoppiness in it," says co-owner Ryan Parsley. "We have a diverse selection of ingredients that we use and styles from kolsch's, to Germans, pilsners, lagers, stouts, ports and stuff like that."

Located on San Jose Avenue off of Clovis and Shaw, Sturgis and Parsley are gearing up to open a tap house at their brewery.

"We'll have half of the building created for a tap house," Sturgis said. "We'll have about 16 taps ready to go. We'll have some digital games as well, TVs and just a full kind of garage-style taphouse going."

"You'll have some modern aspects, but it's more of a place where you put your phone down, hang out with your friends and escape the real life that's outside," Parsley said.

Veteran-owned and family-owned, the team at Reborne wants to bring a sense of community to the craft brew scene.

"Anything we use in life, whether it's beer, wine, coffee, seltzers, hop water, it's all a vessel," Sturgis said. "We can connect, and that's what we built this company around. Just to have connections with people as much as we can."

Together, Ryan and Cody have created 26 beer recipes. You can find their label in 11 locations from Fresno's Tower District to Visalia.

The plan is to have the Reborne tap house up and running by Fall.

You don't have to wait to get a taste -- Reborne cans singles and four-packs Thursdays and Fridays while the taproom is under development.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.