'Real Water' brand drinking water recalled over non-viral hepatitis fears

WASHINGTON -- Real Water, Inc. of Mesa, AZ and Henderson, NV, has issued a voluntary recall of all sizes of its Real Water brand drinking water, because it may be linked to certain instances of non-viral hepatitis that were reported in or about November, 2020 in the Las Vegas, NV area.Symptoms of all types of hepatitis, including non-viral hepatitis, are similar and can include: fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray-colored bowel movements, joint pain, yellow eyes, and jaundice.Those experiencing these symptoms should contact their doctor.Recalled products include 1.5 liters, 1 liter, 500 ml and 1 gallon ready-to-drink bottles that were distributed throughout the United States by UNFI and KEHE to the natural channel of stores -- including Sprouts, Whole Foods and Costco -- as well as through direct distribution to various retail stores on a regional basis in the greater Las Vegas, NV area, Northern Arizona, Southern California, Tennessee, Georgia, Chicago, New York, Mississippi, and New Mexico.Real Water is also sold on Amazon.com.In addition, 5-gallon home and office delivery bottles were distributed through direct delivery to homes and offices in the greater Las Vegas, NV area, central California coastal region (North of Los Angeles, CA and South from Santa Barbara, CA), and Phoenix, AZ. Also included in the recall are the 4 oz bottles of Real Water Concentrate, sold on the Firm's website.The ready-to-drink bottles sold in retail stores have a blue rectangular bottle with "Real Alkalized Water" printed on the label. 5-Gallon home and office delivery bottles are blue with white labels.Distributors have been notified of the recall and instructed to immediately remove recalled products from all store shelves, distribution, and other inventories to ensure they are no longer available for sale or consumption. Home and office delivery customers have also been instructed how to have products picked up.The recall is the result of an investigation by the Southern Nevada Health District and the FDA after reported cases of non-viral hepatitis in or about November 2020 were suspected to be potentially linked to Real Water's 5-gallon Home and Office Delivery.Company President Brent Jones on Wednesday called for stores to stop selling the product "throughout the United States until the issue is resolved.""Our goal is to diligently work with the FDA to achieve a swift resolution," a statement from Jones said.Real Water issued the recall on March 17.The company has ceased production and distribution of the product as the FDA and the company continue their investigations into the potential cause of the problem.Consumers who may have recalled products should discard it immediately and not drink it.Customers of Real Water's 5-gallon Home and Office Delivery should contact Real Water at 1-702-310-5437 on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time or by email at customerservice@drinkrealwater.com to have any remaining product picked up.Consumers with questions, or to obtain a refund, are also encouraged to reach out. Those who have purchased Real Water ready-to-drink bottles may return it to the place of purchase for refund.