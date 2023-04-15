Driver arrested after being caught street racing in Clovis

Investigators say they are working to stop a recent increase of reckless driving in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was arrested after officers spotted two cars racing down a street in Clovis on Thursday night.

Clovis police say the vehicles were involved in a race around 11 pm near Barstow and Minnewawa avenues.

Officers were able to pull over one of the vehicles and arrest the driver for street racing and illegal modification.

The driver's car was also impounded by police for 30 days.

Investigators say they are working to stop an increase of reckless driving in the city.

Those who see reckless drivers in their neighborhoods are asked to report them by calling the department's non-emergency phone number at (559) 324-2800.