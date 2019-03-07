FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police needs your help tracking down three burglary suspects.
Surveillance cameras caught the men on Monday walking through the side yard of a home near Clinton and Cornelia in West Central Fresno.
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 888-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Recognize them? Suspects caught on video burglarizing Fresno home
