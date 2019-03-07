burglary

Recognize them? Suspects caught on video burglarizing Fresno home

Fresno Police needs your help tracking down three burglary suspects.

Surveillance cameras caught the men on Monday walking through the side yard of a home near Clinton and Cornelia in West Central Fresno.

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 888-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
