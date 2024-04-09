Solar eclipse viewing gives Clovis students real-life learning experience

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rare and historic day was celebrated at Red Bank Elementary School in Clovis as students witnessed a partial solar eclipse on Monday.

"It was really fun," said Red Bank Elementary student, Ethan Xiong. "We probably won't be able to do this again until we're adults."

Retired Aerospace Engineer, David McGee, narrated the extraordinary moment for the students to help them understand how special this is.

"It'll go by fast, but its exciting because the next time is supposed to be in about 20 years from now when they have another total eclipse like this," said McGee.

Students got ready by making solar eclipse hats, and making sure their eyes were protected.

"We did our research on the glasses before we purchased them, to ensure that our students were getting safety gear that was actually going to allow them to witness this in a safe manner," said Red Bank Elementary Principal, Amanda Torres.

For parents like Leslie Mcomber, she was grateful the school provided a responsible way for students to engage with the historic event.

"I also said, I did not tell my children not to look up at the sun today as I sent them off to school so I'm glad that the teachers and the administration really pushed that safety practice," said Mcomber.

Principal Amanda Torres says she remembers her first solar eclipse in grade school, which is why it was important for her to create the unforgettable memory for her students and apply their current curriculum.

"Its not very often that as educators we get to take something our students are learning in a book, and apply it to their real life in that moment, at that time," said Torres.

The next solar eclipses for our country are not expected until 2044 and 2045.

