Reedley High student athlete returns to football field amid cancer battle

Tumors have returned in the lungs of a Reedley High School athlete who recently was in remission for cancer.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Taking the field tonight meant more than just playing a game for one Reedley High student-athlete

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated..

Last year, we introduced you to Malachi Rios shortly after he was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer that spread to his right lung and lymph nodes.

Then in May, Action News spoke to him about his road to remission and effort to get back on the football field.

A few weeks ago tests showed the tumors returned. The Reedley High Senior will soon restart chemotherapy.

RELATED: Reedley High athlete to start chemo again after tumors return in lungs

But on Friday, he was looking forward to returning to the field.

Action News asked if Rios had any expectations for tonight, his answer:

"Want to give me one, get me in the endzone you know, and then I want to work in that backfield at linebacker too," Rios said

Rios will be back in treatment in the coming weeks.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help during his fight against cancer.