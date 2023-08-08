New details could be released on illegal Reedley lab

We could learn new details about the illegal bio-lab found in Reedley.

Unauthorized biological agents were found on site, including mice, samples of bodily fluid and infectious diseases.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We could learn new details about the illegal bio-lab found in Reedley.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health is set to make a presentation to the county's board of supervisors Tuesday morning.

After the discovery of the unpermitted lab in Reedley last December, city and county officials started working with state and federal government agencies to learn more and take appropriate actions.

RELATED: Officials address misinformation about illegal Reedley Lab

That included getting search warrants of the property located on I Street.

Unauthorized biological agents were found on site, including mice, samples of bodily fluid and infectious diseases.

Now that all the biological agents have been destroyed at the property and the existence of the lab has come out to the public, city and county officials say there's been a lot of misinformation about the facility and its impact on the community.

During Tuesday's meeting, the Health Department is expected to present to the board of supervisors an extensive timeline of who knew what and when, plus the steps taken to protect the community.

RELATED: Reedley city manager under fire following fallout of illegal lab

After that presentation, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig says it will be available online for the public to look at as well.

The Reedley City Council also has a meeting Tuesday evening at 7 pm.

While any discussion related to the lab is not on the agenda, it could also be brought up during public comment.

For previous stories on the Reedley lab, click here.