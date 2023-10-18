Company behind illegal lab files $50M lawsuit against Fresno County, Reedley

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County is now fighting claims that it wrongfully destroyed that notorious illegal lab in Reedley.

Court documents reveal that Universal Meditech is seeking $50 million in damages for its loss of assets and research materials destroyed when the lab was taken down earlier this year.

Investigators found refrigerators filled with illegal COVID and pregnancy tests along with chemicals, human blood, and nearly 1,000 mice.

Universal Meditech claims the "precious purebred" rodents were wrongfully destroyed without any notice.

The company also accuses the County of lying about the danger of infectious agents found in the lab.

The county released a statement, writing in part:

"The County believes there is no merit to the claim. The abatement by the County and City has been conducted according to court order and all applicable legal processes."