9-year-old Creek Fire victim surprised by her favorite baseball player

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 9-year-old Reese Osterberg never expected to receive the surprise of a lifetime, weeks after losing everything to the Creek Fire.The young Giants fan has been collecting baseball cards for years, laying them out as she watched her team, as well as her favorite player, Buster Posey.When the Creek Fire sparked, it took her family's home and her beloved cards with it.Action News spoke with Reese as CAL FIRE and other first responders were "Stepping up to the plate" to help collect baseball cards to donate to Reese and her friends.The donations came pouring in.But an even bigger surprise came on Friday.She and her family arrived at the Cal Fire station near Prather for what she thought would be an interview. However, during the Zoom call, someone unexpected dropped in.Giants Catcher Buster Posey surprised his young fan, leaving her starstruck.Along with some one-on-one with Posey, the san Francisco Giants sent her a signed baseball and new gear from her favorite team.The surprise left both Reese and her mother emotional."It's the best day I've ever had, it's more than awesome probably," she said.But it didn't stop there.Reese and her family got a quick tour of the fire station and the last stop was another home run.Next to the fire engines were the thousands of baseball cards that were donated and Reese was able to thank the San Jose man who donated 25,000 cards.After the heartbreak of losing their home, the Osterbergs say it's baseball cards that have given their girls a glimmer of hope.Reese now hopes to pay it forward and donate many of her new cards to others who love the sport.But she plans to find the Buster Posey cards first, as she ends the exciting day with one message: "Go Giants!"She's already started sharing some of those cards.The young Giants fan is already giving out the Dodgers cards.The CAL FIRE officials who coordinated the drive say her smile made it all worth it.The collection is expected to continue until next Friday.