Remembrance on anniversary of Fresno shooting spree that left 3 dead

On April 18th, 2017, Kori Muhammad gunned Down Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson. Investigators believe this was a racially charged shooting spree.It's been a year since Kori Mohammad went on what investigators believe was a racially motivated shooting spree near Downtown fresno.Three people were killed that fateful day: Mark Gassett, Zack Randalls and David Jackson. Just four days prior police say Muhammad shot security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 in Central Fresno"I have never seen anyone like Kori Muhammad do what Kori Muhammad did. He targeted individuals simply because of their race and because he held a certain believe. he was an angry racist," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.A tragedy that still rocks the staff at Catholic Charities. One victim was gunned down in the parking lot and another just steps away."This is the first year anniversary of something that shook the staff to the very core of its being," said Bishop Armando Ochoa.Bishop Ochoa was back at Catholic Charities Wednesday for what he called "closure". A private prayer service was held for about two dozen staffers and volunteers."We need to be aware that people are still hurting. even after a year those wounds are still very very fresh," said Ochoa.The 39-year-old Muhammad has been charged with all four murders. The district attorney's office announced it would seek the death penalty against Muhammad. while his defense attorney said his client will plead insanity."I know that he was in his right mental state right after the murders because when he was put into the patrol car when I walked up he looked at me and said I'm sorry chief. He knew who I was he knew what he did and he intended on killing as many white males as possible," said Dyer.