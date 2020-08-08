New mobile mechanic comes to Valley homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- RepairSmith technician Shou Vang is at work doing an oil change.Clovis resident Maytia Vang didn't even have to leave home to get it done."I'm like, 'I have an oil change to do and I have so many cars. Why don't we have them come out?' In this pandemic I didn't want to go out there,"said Maytia Vang.RepairSmith is a national company that just launched services in Fresno.Shou Vang is its first mechanic. He drives a van filled with equipment and heads to you."We have scanners for check engine lights or anything involving a car we have basic tools to repair gaskets to oil pan if we need to," he said.We spoke with the RepairSmith Chief Executive Officer Joel Milne about how the company has grown in the past year."We launched well before the pandemic. We set out to build the most convenient way to repair your car everything how the process works and it turns out it was also the safest way to repair your car. So business has been very busy since the pandemic started," said Milne.If you're interested, you got to the RepairSmith website and you will get a quote. You can book a time and place for a mechanic to come to your home or workplace.The company says they do most repairs, but don't do body work or work on antique vehicles.As for Maytia, she was happy to get one thing checked off her list.After a short visit, RepairSmith packed up and headed to its next call out on the road.RepairSmith is also looking to hire full-time technicians to meet the growing demand.