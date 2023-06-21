Visalia business owners hopeful as state works to crackdown on retail theft

Business owners and community members in Visalia say they've noticed a rise in retail crime happening locally.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Business owners and community members in Visalia say they've noticed a rise in retail crime happening locally.

California State Attorney General Rob Bonta made a big announcement Tuesday morning about two tools he says will help fight organized retail crime across the Golden State.

"The only way we can take these criminals down is by beating them at their own game and being organized as well," said California State Attorney General Rob Bonta.

One is a first-of-its-kind agreement with online marketplaces like eBay and OfferUp that will help find stolen items being resold.

The second is a way for locals to be involved.

"We are also announcing a new online portal that will allow the public to submit complaints and tips related to organized retail crime that they see," Bonta explained.

Business owners say the new announcement is a sign of hope.

Vereniz Cardenas says her boutique, Blooming Styles, was robbed three times in one year.

The most recent happened on June 2 when a truck backed into the store, breaking the glass and taking off with a trunk full of items.

She is afraid another robbery will put her life in danger.

"I am scared to not go home to my family. I have four kids that still need me, and it's my main concern. I am not safe here," Cardenas said.

A loyal customer and Visalia native says they've noticed the crime and say it's heartbreaking.

"Something needs to be done, at the local or state gov, whoever. Something needs to be done for the whole state," said JuaNell Ruiz-Craighead, a customer of the boutique.

Bonta says although not all robberies like this are connected to the large-scale theft he's attempting to target, but believes everyone should be held accountable for their actions.

"Every form of retail theft/crime disrupts the supply chain and puts the public at risk. Organized retail crime will not be tolerated by business, law enforcement, not by me," explained Bonta.

Cardenas says she wants to open her boutique in another location but is ultimately worried a robbery will happen regardless of the area.

