Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of man near Winton Park

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reward is now being offered for tips that help detectives track down the person who killed a Fresno County worker last week.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it has not been able to develop leads in the murder of James Buford of Sanger.

The 69-year-old was found shot in the area of Piedra and Elwood roads near Winton Park on Wednesday, July 20.

He was contracted by Fresno County to provide on-site security for the park.

The sheriff's office says a utility worker found Buford with injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There's now a $2,000 reward for information.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Buford's family.