WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Reward offered for information in fatal shooting of man near Winton Park

KFSN logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 5:09AM

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A reward is now being offered for tips that help detectives track down the person who killed a Fresno County worker last week.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it has not been able to develop leads in the murder of James Buford of Sanger.

The 69-year-old was found shot in the area of Piedra and Elwood roads near Winton Park on Wednesday, July 20.

He was contracted by Fresno County to provide on-site security for the park.

The sheriff's office says a utility worker found Buford with injuries.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There's now a $2,000 reward for information.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Buford's family.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Related Topics
Watch Live
ON NOW