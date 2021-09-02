Woman holds scissors to rideshare driver's neck during drive in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say she assaulted a rideshare driver in Clovis.

Clovis police say it happened around 4 pm at a shopping center on Shaw and Sunnyside Avenues.

Authorities say the rideshare driver picked up 39-year-old Rachel James near Blackstone and Ashlan in Fresno. During the drive, police say James pulled out scissors, put them to the driver's neck and demanded money.

The driver was eventually able to pull into the shopping center on Shaw and Sunnyside, and after struggling with the suspect, was ultimately cut on the chin from the scissors. Officers say James took some money, slashed the victim's tires and left.

The victim was treated for a minor injury.

James was booked into the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges. Investigators say she is also on probation in Madera County for assault with a deadly weapon.
