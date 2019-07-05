California Earthquake: shaking felt in the Valley, but no damage reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The strongest earthquake to rock California in 20 years could be felt as far north as Sacramento and as far east as Las Vegas.Here in the Valley, many said they felt a pretty good shaking, but thankfully, officials say no damage or injuries have been reported.Valley residents took to social media immediately after the quake, posting videos and asking questions.An ABC30 Insider sent us this video showing water sloshing in their pool in Delano as a result of the quake.Jose Villa of Fresno was at home at the time when he felt the earth shake beneath his feet, "(I was) giving my daughter a bath, sitting on the toilet, and just started swaying around." Which made him wonder, "What just happened? What is going on?"What happened was a 6.4 magnitude quake struck the Kern County town of Ridgecrest, causing damage in the region.Power lines were downed, and items flew off store shelves.But no such damage here in Central California. In fact, some people say they didn't even feel anything.That includes Ashley Appling of Fresno, "I was on the phone with my mother in law, and she was telling me, 'Do you feel that?' and I was like, 'I don't feel anything' and she's like, 'There's an earthquake going on.'"Devendra Bawer, the owner of the Arco Station on Blackstone and Garland had concerns for his store during the all the shaking, "It might be more than the bottles are going to fall and all of them are going to come down."Thankfully, the numerous bottles near the register stayed upright and intact, during what many people described as a rolling motion.Additional resources are being sent to parts of Southern California to help answer the number of calls they are getting as a result of the earthquake.A task force of Valley personnel are also on standby.