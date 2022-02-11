Deputies searching for armed suspects connected to series of robberies in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a pair of armed robbers in Tulare County.Investigators say the two suspects may be connected to a series of crimes across the South Valley.Early Thursday morning, deputies responded to a call at the Speedway Market in Earlimart.Cameras caught a thief grabbing a case of beer then walking toward the door.Before leaving, the crook pulled out a gun and threatened the store clerk.Deputies responded to a similar call in the Pixley area just hours later.Two armed men approached an older man outside a meat market and demanded his wallet.The man refused, and that's when one of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun.The two suspects left the scene in what's being described as a Silver Acura SUV, similar to the one seen at the Earlimart robbery.Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.