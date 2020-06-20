Northwest Fresno family burglarized by familiar face

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno family thought a stranger was breaking into their home until the burglar looked familiar.Dylan Martinez, 19, is behind bars after surveillance video showed him breaking into a northwest Fresno home Thursday morning.The Espinoza family says their 18-year-old daughter was awakened to the man when he entered the home through her bedroom window.She quickly recognized him as a classmate from junior high school. She screamed for help and the intruder ran out the front door."She woke up to this and she just saw him at the foot of her bed," said Alexa Garcia, daughter of the homeowner. "She recognized him. Obviously he looked a little bit older, but she knew that it was one of her classmates."Martinez was arrested and faces a felony charge of burglary.