Rock Fire: Firefighters battling more than 2,000-acre wildfire in Stanislaus County

It broke out just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Del Puerto Canyon Road that's west of Patterson.
So far, CAL FIRE says more than 2,000 acres have burned and the fire is 50% contained.
#RockFire off Del Puerto Canyon Rd, west of Patterson in Stanislaus County is 2,242 acres & 50% contained. https://t.co/AgdVR8YFNX pic.twitter.com/lQNTliYteQ— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2019
It's also being reported that crews from West Stanislaus, Morgan Hill and Merced are helping CAL FIRE battle the blaze.
It's unknown if any structures are being threatened.