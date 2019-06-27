Rock Fire: Firefighters battling more than 2,000-acre wildfire in Stanislaus County

#RockFire off Del Puerto Canyon Rd, west of Patterson in Stanislaus County is 2,242 acres & 50% contained. https://t.co/AgdVR8YFNX pic.twitter.com/lQNTliYteQ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 26, 2019

Firefighters are battling a wildfire near the city of Patterson in Stanislaus County.It broke out just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Del Puerto Canyon Road that's west of Patterson.So far, CAL FIRE says more than 2,000 acres have burned and the fire is 50% contained.It's also being reported that crews from West Stanislaus, Morgan Hill and Merced are helping CAL FIRE battle the blaze.It's unknown if any structures are being threatened.