Rock Fire: Firefighters battling more than 2,000-acre wildfire in Stanislaus County

Firefighters are battling a wildfire near the city of Patterson in Stanislaus County.

It broke out just after 9 p.m. Tuesday on Del Puerto Canyon Road that's west of Patterson.

So far, CAL FIRE says more than 2,000 acres have burned and the fire is 50% contained.



It's also being reported that crews from West Stanislaus, Morgan Hill and Merced are helping CAL FIRE battle the blaze.

It's unknown if any structures are being threatened.
