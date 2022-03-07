business

Valley couple uses jewelry business to support survivors of suicide

What started as a way to honor their son soon blossomed into a business called 'Rory's Inspirations.'
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Kelly Bain, silversmithing and wire wrapping started as something to do with the rocks her husband Don collects.

But for the last seven years, the pair have turned the collection into a budding business.

Whether it's a statement necklace or pair of earrings, each piece of jewelry is a work of art that comes in various shapes, sizes, and colors.

The inspiration behind the stones is the same throughout the collection.

Don and their son Rory would collect minerals and rocks for years, starting when Rory was just six years old.

It's a hobby Don nearly gave up when Rory died by suicide at the age of 19.

"After we lost him I stopped collecting for a year and a half to two years," he says.

Until a friend invited him to collect above Pine Flat, one of Rory's favorite spots.

It was the anniversary of Rory's death-and the trip seemed to be unsuccessful until a chance sighting.

"I was really frustrated and I had to walk away. I said I'm not thinking about my son today, I don't have him with me, and then I look down, and here's this piece, probably about 40 pounds," Don recalls.

Don took the rare find to the Lapidary Arts rock shop where they encouraged him to join the gem and mineral society to learn to cut and polish stones and get back into what he loved to do.

What started as a way to honor his son soon blossomed into a business called 'Rory's Inspirations.'

For seven years, their jewelry has been on display at local farmer's markets, where you can shop by piece or get a stone wire wrapped to order.

"It's not about selling a stone or a piece of jewelry, it's about educating people on mental health and suicide that there's help out there. And it's a way to give back," says Don.

The Bains share Rory's story as well as resources for those in crisis and support for survivors of suicide.

"We survived through it. We didn't have to go inside and just carry it the rest of our lives, we did something positive with it," says Kelly.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
