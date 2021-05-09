Yosemite climbers must get permit for overnight stays

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Climbers need to plan to spend the night between a rock and a hard place at Yosemite National Park.A new permit system begins on Friday, May 21st.Visitors setting up camp on any of the rock climbing routes will need to obtain an overnight climbing permit.The fee is free for now, since the permit system is a two-year pilot program.Park officials say the program will help them get a better understanding of how climbers use the big walls.The park will also use the information to make improvements and reduce human impacts on the environment linked to climbers' overnight stays.