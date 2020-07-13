Sports

Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook has COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas -- Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets said Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus, and that he plans to eventually join his team at the restart of the NBA season.

Westbrook made the revelation on social media. As recently as Sunday, the Rockets believed that Westbrook and James Harden - neither of whom traveled with the team to Walt Disney World near Orlando last week - would be with the team in the next few days.

In Westbrook's case, that now seems most unlikely.

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my teams departure to Orlando," Westbrook wrote on his Instagram page. "I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared."



Westbrook is averaging 27.5 points, eight rebounds and seven assists per game for the Rockets this season. Houston has clinched a playoff spot and resumes its season with the first of eight seeding games on July 31 against Dallas.

Westbrook also offered a word of caution in his post.

"Thank you for all the well wishes and continued support," he wrote. "Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up!"

What to know about Russell Westbrook
EMBED More News Videos

RUSSELL WESTBROOK: What to know about the former NBA MVP and newest Houston Rocket



SEE ALSO: How Rockets star's family tackles boredom and social distancing
EMBED More News Videos

"We are just trying to keep the kids busy just like everyone else," said Nina, who is a mom of three and wife of Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhouston rocketscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurant owners see empty outdoor tables as temps reach triple digits
Crews find body during search for Naya Rivera
19-year-old severely injured after crash with semi-truck on Hwy 99 in Tulare Co.
Gov. Newsom to give update on California's response to COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 after battle with breast cancer
Porterville students can return to campus or continue distance learning this fall
Show More
56 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Man drowns near Lewis Creek Trail in Madera County
Trump to make some details about soldier's death public
6 firefighters injured battling Power Fire in Madera County
Man arrested in connection to Hanford homicide, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News