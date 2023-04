San Diego State's run to the Final Four placed the Mountain West in the national spotlight and earned more money for its members, including Fresno State.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- San Diego State's run to the Final Four placed the Mountain West in the national spotlight and earned more money for its members, including Fresno State.

The radio analyst for Bulldog Basketball, Marc Q. Jones, stopped in to talk more about what SDSU's run means for the conference and how a former Aztecs assistant, current Bulldogs head coach Justin Hutson, is trying to build a similar culture in Fresno.