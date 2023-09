MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera Unified middle school teacher was honored at the 49ers' game last Thursday.

Desmond Middle School teacher Fernando Almaraz was named the 49ers Football Teacher of the Game for the positive difference he's making in his classroom and community.

Mr. Almaraz was recognized on the field, and received a personalized jersey and two tickets to a home game next season.