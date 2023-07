Man dies after being found unresponsive in Sanger canal, deputies say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he was found unresponsive in a Sanger canal Saturday.

Fresno County Sheriff's Deputies received a call for the unresponsive man in the canal near Newmark and Annadale avenues at 7 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they quickly jumped into action and pulled him out of the water.

He was declared dead at the scene.

