Sanger Unified delays in-person learning start date for secondary schools

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Sanger Unified students will be waiting several more weeks before they can head back to campus.
The district's plan was to return secondary school students to in-person instruction next Monday, January 11.
But with rising COVID-19 cases, the Fresno County Health Department and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools issued a recommendation last week to push back the return date.
Sanger Unified administrators decided to move secondary reopening to February 1.
Until that point, those students will continue with distance learning.
The district's pre-school and elementary school classes will continue as scheduled.
