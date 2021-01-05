Sanger Unified delays in-person learning start date for secondary schools

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Sanger Unified students will be waiting several more weeks before they can head back to campus.The district's plan was to return secondary school students to in-person instruction next Monday, January 11.But with rising COVID-19 cases, the Fresno County Health Department and Fresno County Superintendent of Schools issued a recommendation last week to push back the return date.Sanger Unified administrators decided to move secondary reopening to February 1.Until that point, those students will continue with distance learning.The district's pre-school and elementary school classes will continue as scheduled.