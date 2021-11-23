'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,' beloved 1970 classic, will air Friday night on ABC

Put one foot in front of the other and watch the 51st anniversary airing of the Rankin-Bass holiday classic "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town," Friday night on ABC!The beloved special, which first aired on ABC in 1970, will be shown at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific/7 p.m. Central and Mountain on your ABC station.The special was filmed in the "Animagic" stop-motion style that is a distinct feature of so many of the Rankin-Bass holiday productions, like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "The Year Without a Santa Claus."The film tells the origin story of Kris Kringle and featured the voices of legendary actor Fred Astaire, as narrator S.D. Kluger; Mickey Rooney, who plays Kris Kringle/Santa Claus; Keenan Wynn as the Winter Warlock; and Paul Frees, who performed different roles throughout the film.Fred Astaire narrates this timeless tale of Kris Kringle, the future Santa Claus, starting from when he is an orphaned baby taken in by the Kringle family, who happen to be toymakers.When Kris is all grown up, he is tasked with delivering toys to the gloomy city of Sombertown, which is, as the name implies, not a happy place because it's run by the despotic Burgermeister Meisterburger, who won't allow toys into the town.Kris Kringle finds a way to beat the odds, but not before tangling with the Burgermeister and the Winter Warlock, and along the way meeting the woman who becomes Mrs. Claus.The special also featured a number of classic holiday songs, including "Put One Foot in Front of the Other" and, of course, "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town.""Santa Claus is Comin' to Town" is among several holiday programs airing on ABC this holiday season. They include:2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)8-9 p.m. "The Magic Maker" (new)9-10 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)10-11 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (rebroadcast of holiday-themed episode)8-9:01 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (rebroadcast)7-9 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" (new)9-11 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (season premiere)2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)8-9 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (new)9-11 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight"8:30-9 p.m. "The Wonder Years" (new holiday-themed episode)9:31-10 p.m. "Home Economics" (new holiday-themed episode)8-8:30 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (rebroadcast)8:30-9 p.m. "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (rebroadcast)9-11 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (season finale)7-8 p.m. "Something's Coming: West Side Story - A Special Edition of 20/20" (new)8-9 p.m. "A Very Boy Band Holiday" (new)8-9:01 p.m. "Shark Tank" (new holiday-themed episode)7-8 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" (new holiday-themed episode)9-10 p.m. "Supermarket Sweep" (new holiday-themed episode)8-9 p.m. "Station 19" (new holiday-themed episode)9-10:01 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (new holiday-themed episode)7-11 p.m. "The Sound of Music" (rebroadcast)2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)8-9 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" (rebroadcast)9-10 p.m. "A Very Boy Band Holiday" (rebroadcast)10-11 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (rebroadcast)8-8:30 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" (rebroadcast)8:30-9 p.m. "Shrek the Halls" (rebroadcast)9-9:30 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing" (rebroadcast)9:30-10 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice" (rebroadcast)10 a.m-12 p.m. ET/9-11 a.m. PT "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" (new)8-10 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Frozen" (rebroadcast)2-3 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode)8 p.m.-2 a.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022"