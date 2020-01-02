Police need help identifying suspects who burglarized Fresno luxury store

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are still searching for the suspects involved in the burglary of a northeast Fresno luxury store.Officials released surveillance photos of the suspects and are asking the public's help identifying them.Burglars broke into Sceptre and Sash on Dec. 20 and made off with at least $50,000 worth of designer handbags.Stephanie Foster, marketing director for the store, said the suspects cut a triangle shape in their steel security gate to get inside.According to police, they used some kind of electrical buzz saw to tear through their defenses.Once inside, they smashed glass cases and took several handbags."They came in and went straight for certain areas of the store and grabbed the things they wanted and got in and out as quickly as they could," said Foster.Detectives believe the crime was planned because of how organized the perpetrators operated.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.