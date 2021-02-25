scholarship

West Philly teen receives over $1 million in scholarships after applying to 20 schools

By Christie Ileto
PHILADELPHIA -- A 17-year-old from West Philadelphia has racked up over $1 million in scholarships after applying to more than a dozen schools.

Shanya Robinson-Owens applied to 20 colleges and universities. She's gotten into 18, and almost all of them have awarded her a scholarship. In fact, she's been awarded over $1 million of scholarship money.

"It was kind of a surprise. I was really shocked," said Shanya Robinson-Owens. "I didn't know what to do, if I would cry, laugh, I didn't know what to do."

The teen is a senior at George Washington Carver High School in North Philadelphia. Her family says she's always been a star student, but admits even they were taken back.



"We're not surprised she did get into all of the schools, we're just surprised by the amount of financial award letters she's been receiving," said her aunt, Christine Owens. "I've just been keeping track of all of the acceptances and prizes she's been giving and it's just adding up day by day."

Robinson-Owens has spent the last two years learning virtually because of the pandemic, something that's been a challenge for many students, particularly those of color.

While she's overcome that hurdle, her next one involves making the biggest decision of her young adult life: picking a school from a stack of acceptance letters, which isn't necessarily the worst problem to have.

Shanya has to make her choice by May 1. She plans to major in psychology.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphiladelphiascholarshiphigh schoolschoolcollegefeel good
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOLARSHIP
Former Fresno Mayor Lee Brand starts scholarship program
Dr. Fauci receives journalism award from SJSU
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
Channelview student earns prestigious Gates scholarship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley counties ramp up vaccine rollout with new state vaccine sites, pharmacy partnerships
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
EDD fails to withhold taxes on benefits, leaving jobless with bill
CalFresh benefits increased 15% through end of June
More CA prison inmates receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine
Man arrested for driving wrong way on Hwy 99 in Fresno County
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Show More
US jobless claims fall to 730,000 with layoffs high
People with COVID antibodies may have virus protection: Study
CA firefighter delivers his baby on side of road
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Zoorassic Park returning to Fresno Chaffee Zoo next week
More TOP STORIES News