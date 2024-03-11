Applicants for Fresno Association of Mexican American Educators scholarship wanted

WATCH LIVE

Monday, March 11, 2024
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Attention Latino high school seniors in Fresno County, there's a great scholarship opportunity you don't want to miss out on.

Every year, the Fresno Association of Mexican American Educators hands out 1,000 scholarships to about twenty graduating seniors to encourage them to pursue higher education.

Last year's recipients were celebrated at the annual Dia del Maestro banquet, which is held by the organization every may.

Hispanic and Latino seniors wanting to apply can visit www.fresnoamae.org

Applications must include two essays, a resume and transcripts, a counselor form and three recommendation letters.

The deadline is March 22.

