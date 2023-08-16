Staff keeping students, athletes safe during back-to-school heat in South Valley

South Valley schools are no strangers to triple-digit heat.

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- South Valley schools are no strangers to triple-digit heat.

Now that school is back in session, Lindsay Unified campuses are finding ways to keep students active safely.

Jefferson Elementary School is moving physical education classes indoors or limited for its 400 learners.

For principal Robert Gonzales, keeping kids safe is the top priority.

District officials will be keeping a close eye on those with asthma.

"It's just the air quality, growing up and living in the Valley. I have two children myself that are asthmatic, and it's just something that happens. You have to be cognizant and aware of it," said Robert.

Vice principal Rachel Arredondo is a mother too.

She is also reminding staff and students to stay hydrated.

"Plan ahead for your learners for your staff, give them options, instead of telling them exactly what to do, provide them options of how they can stay cold and hydrated," Rachel recommended.

A few miles down the road at Lindsay High School, the staff is finding alternatives for sports games and practices.

Tuesday's tennis match was played at 10 am instead of 4 pm.

"Keep 'em safe and keep 'em playing," is the motto of athletic director John Cesar.

"We live in a hot place. Heat illness is not a concern only when it's 100 degrees. It's a concern when it's 85 degrees. That's why all our coaches are certified with heat illness safety. Recognizing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. What to do and what precautions to take," John mentioned.

John says they have robust protocols to ensure student-athletes hydrate the day before an event and prepare for the heat.

The school also has an athletic trainer on campus who monitors this wet-bulb index.

The device looks at temperatures, humidity, winds and cloud cover.

Lindsay High might have to reschedule their Thursday tennis match, depending on the heat and what the wet-bulb index says.

Jefferson Elementary, Regan elementary, and other local schools who have students in the after school program are staying indoors.

In the days and weeks to come, they'll also take trips to do indoor activities and visit local pools.

