Science

15-million-year-old giant fossils discovered by excavation team in California

By ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- Researchers unearthed multiple, giant fossils estimated to be around 15-million-years-old in Simi Valley in California.

It was an exciting find for a group from California State Chico's Geological and Environmental Sciences Department.

Among the incredible dig, a mid-portion of a skeleton from a sea hippo was found.

A whale vertebrae was also recovered.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencesimi valleyventura countyenvironmentsocietycollegescience
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Registered sex offender goes missing in Fresno County
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
Data shows how basic universal recipients in Stockton spent free money
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
Deal reached on Las Vegas shooting lawsuits
Trump denies suggesting moats, spikes to secure border
How Fresno's new LED street lights are brighter, safer, and saving money
Show More
No DUI charges for truck driver in Fresno County fatal crash
Knife attack by employee at Paris police HQ kills 4 officers
Crews battling fire at mansion in Tulare, no injuries reported
CAL FIRE captain killed in head-on crash in Gustine
Man wearing Halloween mask steals from Visalia jewelry store
More TOP STORIES News