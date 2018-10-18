SCIENCE

Space satellite fuel tank falls back into atmosphere, found in Hanford orchard

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some space satellite debris had quite a long fall after it was found in Hanford near 8th Avenue and Houston Avenue.

Kings County Sheriff's Deputies say a orchard owner reported a large metal object in his walnut orchard. Initially deputies didn't know what the object was.

Detectives reached out to Vandenberg Air Force Base, home of the 30th Space Wing, and learned the object was likely to be a fuel tank from a communications satellite owned by Iridium.

The Iridium representative identified the tank as being a hydrazine fuel tank that was formerly attached to a communications satellite owned and operated by Iridium - a mobile satellite communications company.

He identified the tank as coming from Iridium Satellite #70. This particular satellite was launched into space sometime late 1997 or early 1998 and was in a low-earth orbit until it eventually entered earth's atmosphere.

The purpose of this particular tank was to store fuel used to change the orbit of the satellite in space.

This particular tank was positively identified due to various governmental agencies tracking space debris.

According to the Iridium representative, this particular tank is the first piece recovered from an Iridium satellite re-entering earth's atmosphere and will be closely examined.

The tank was turned over to Iridium.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sciencespacesatellitesHanford
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCIENCE
U.S. astronaut and Russian cosmonaut safe after emergency landing
Pennies from heaven? Man's doorstop is a meteorite worth a fortune
Program will help dairies make money while cutting down on methane gas
Former U.C. Berkeley scientist awarded Nobel Prize in medicine
More Science
Top Stories
Two Orosi men arrested for hanging dogs and beating them to death
Suspect in early morning officer-involved shooting identified
San Jose Archdiocese releases list of priests accused of molesting children
Worker accused of peeing on line at pork processing plant
Fresno man safe after being carjacked and kidnapped
Millions across CA participate in Great California Shakeout Drill
Fire officials investigate West Central Fresno fire that leaves family without home
FAMILY FOUND: Woman ditches 2-year-old at stranger's door
Show More
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
How to win the lottery: Mega Millions myths busted
Parts of Temperance Avenue closed for construction
FBI agent who shot man on dance floor arraigned today
Man arrested after police find assault rifles in Southeast Fresno
More News