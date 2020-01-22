nasa

Help NASA name the Mars 2020 rover

NASA is asking for your help, to help it pick the name for its next Mars rover.

The agency originally received 28,000 pitches, coming from US students ranging from kindergarten to high school.

Volunteer judges whittled those entries down to nine final names: endurance, tenacity, promise, perseverance, vision, clarity, ingenuity, fortitude and courage.

There is currently an online poll where you can vote for your favorite.

Those votes will help NASA pick the winning name, which will be announced on March 15.

You can vote on NASA's website. The poll will remain open until January 27
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencecontestsnasamarsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
SpaceX completes astronaut escape test ahead of first mission: VIDEO
NASA welcomes 11 new astronauts into its ranks
High school student discovers new planet
Eclipse photo appears to show "devil horns" over Middle East
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi
Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
Las Vegas mall shooting: 2 wounded by gunfire on Strip
Central California Blood Center asking for extra donations during busy season
Show More
Victim of Fresno's first homicide of 2020 had just enlisted for Army
Fresno PD: Crime not on the rise in southwest policing district
Former Marine pleads not guilty to murder of Madera County girl
Penn State investigating reported rape involving fraternity
One teen admits lying, two others also change stories to protect uncle charged with murder
More TOP STORIES News