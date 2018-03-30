TULARE COUNTY

Search continue for 82-year-old missing in Porterville

A search is intensifying in the South Valley as the hunt to find a missing Porterville man draws into another day. (KFSN)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) --
A search is intensifying in the South Valley as the hunt to find a missing Porterville man draws into another day.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office released new video of 82-year-old Charles Hood Thursday night. He's been missing for 15 days now.

Family members said Hood was driving to the DMV in a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan on March 15th when he went missing.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Department.
