Elizabeth Shelley: Search for missing Utah girl continues, days after uncle's arrest

LOGAN, Utah -- The search for a missing 5-year-old girl has stretched into a fourth day in Utah, with police saying her 21-year-old uncle is the suspect in her disappearance.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen told reporters Tuesday that investigators have "strong evidence" including DNA linking Alex Whipple to the disappearance of Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley. She was reported missing Saturday morning.

Jensen says the girl is believed to be hurt. He did not elaborate.

Whipple was found in a rural area and arrested Saturday. He is in custody on a probation violation and has not been charged in the girl's disappearance.

Whipple has a criminal record that includes an assault involving domestic violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.

It's unknown if he has an attorney.
