30 dogs adopted as Selma's Second Chance Animal Shelter set to close

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of pets in Selma have found their new forever homes.

It comes after Second Chance Animal Shelter announced it will close on January 1.

This weekend alone, more than 30 dogs were adopted.

Fifty dogs are still in need of homes.

Earlier this month, Selma city council voted not to renew the shelter's contract for animal services.

The three-two vote cited mistreatment of dogs, poor living conditions for the animals and financial struggles.

The president of the shelter argues that pets are not mistreated and are well taken care of.

He also says it's very likely dogs not adopted before the closure could be euthanized.

Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is located on Front Street and Floral Avenue.

It's open seven days a week from 8 am until 4:30 pm.