All dogs adopted, rescued from Selma's Second Chance Animal Shelter days before closure

Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma has four days left before they shut down their Selma location.

Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma has four days left before they shut down their Selma location.

Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma has four days left before they shut down their Selma location.

Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma has four days left before they shut down their Selma location.

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A happy ending to a bittersweet story.

Every dog at Second Chance Animal Shelter in Selma has now been adopted or rescued.

(The video featured in the above player is from a previous story and will be updated)

On Friday, Action News told you about Tito, the last dog at the shelter.

He was one of the 129 dogs available for adoption after Selma's City Council voted not to extend the shelter's contract earlier this month.

Tito has now found his new home.

The shelter is scheduled to close in just two days.