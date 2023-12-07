Selma's Second Chance Animal Shelter shutting down

After nine years, Second Chance Animal Shelter of Selma is set to shut down at the end of the month.

Second Chance is asking anyone eying a new animal to come foster, rescue or adopt the dogs before the dogs are handed over.

On Monday, the Selma City Council voted not to renew Second Chance's contract for animal services so come January 1, the facility will close.

When Crichet patterson heard the shelter was closing, she went to adopt immediately.

"I was like, okay babe, let's just get a new puppy for the kids," Patterson explained. "We needed someone to grow up with our 1-year-old Michael, so we thought it was a good idea to save one of these babies."

The 3-2 city council vote cited mistreatment of dogs in the shelter, bad living conditions and financial struggles.

"The dogs are not mistreated. They are cleaned and fed twice a day, and we're taking care of them. They get vet care. Could they have better care? Absolutely-- in homes," Parveen Sandhu, President of Second Chance, said.

Second Chance is a no-kill shelter and temporary home for around 124 dogs and nine puppies.

"We have formed bonds with these dogs. We know their names. We are their people. They don't know any different. They think we're their owners. They respond to us. They love us, and we love them, and that is why we are trying everything within our powers to get them networked out," Sandhu said.

Selma City Manager Fernando Santillan suggests Fresno Humane take in the dogs and police regain control over animal services at the start of the new year.

"It is highly likely that any dogs that are left over and turned over to their care will be euthanized," Sandhu explained.

Fresno Humane's website says it is a no-kill shelter-euthanizing fewer than 10% of animals who cannot be rehomed because of severe and irreparable medical or behavioral issues.

"Please come out. We need you. The dogs need you," Sandhu said. "We're here for them, and we need your support now so please come help us and come help our dogs."

If you cannot adopt, Sandhu says donations are also accepted, as Second Chance will still be operating as a nonprofit but will not have a facility.

Pyro here was lucky enough to find his forever family, but there are still over one hundred dogs needing that love.

"Come save these babies they need homes there's so many of them and they're so beautiful they deserve to be loved," Patterson said while holding the newly adopted Pyro.

Sandhu says if the shelter can get five adoptions a day through the end of the year, all the dogs will be saved.

Second Chance has adjusted its hours for more adoptions.

It will be open seven days a week from 8 am until 4:30 pm.

