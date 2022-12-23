Driver arrested for killing 17-year-old girl in Selma crash, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver has been arrested for a crash that left a 17-year-old girl dead earlier this month in Selma.

Officials say 18-year-old Gabriel Basulto of Selma has been arrested for killing 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal on December 8.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. in the area of Floral Avenue and Wright Street.

Mariscal was rushed to a local hospital, where she died a week later.

Basulto pulled over after the crash and cooperated with officers.

Officers say they don't believe alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash.

Basulto has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter, failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian, and unsafe turning motion.