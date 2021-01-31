Selma family reunited with dog four years after she was stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dream has come true for one Selma family.
They've been reunited with their lost dog -- four and a half years after she was stolen
Ailani, an English Bulldog, was taken from her Selma home after a group of burglars broke in back the summer of 2016.
The thieves also ran off with some valuable property -- but worst of all, they took Ailani and the family feared they'd never see her again.
Last week, someone found the bulldog walking loose on a street in Riverside.
When they took her in to check if she had a micro-chip, they connected her back with her family in Fresno!
Saturday night, the family made the trip down to southern California to be reunited with their pup.
