Selma family reunited with dog four years after she was stolen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dream has come true for one Selma family.They've been reunited with their lost dog -- four and a half years after she was stolenAilani, an English Bulldog, was taken from her Selma home after a group of burglars broke in back the summer of 2016.The thieves also ran off with some valuable property -- but worst of all, they took Ailani and the family feared they'd never see her again.Last week, someone found the bulldog walking loose on a street in Riverside.When they took her in to check if she had a micro-chip, they connected her back with her family in Fresno!Saturday night, the family made the trip down to southern California to be reunited with their pup.