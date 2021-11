SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating after an alley fire spread to a nearby home.Firefighters were called to a house on Knowles at Sheridian just before 6:30 am.They found a boarded-up home, but the morning fog was so thick, they had trouble at first seeing another home behind it burning.An older couple and their pets were able to get out safely.The cause of the fire is under investigation.