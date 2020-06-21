selma

Selma Police Department and residents gather for unity march

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of people took to the streets of Selma this morning for a unity march through downtown

Central Valley Allies for Change set up the event in coordination with the Selma Police Department.

Officers blocked off streets to help keep everyone safe.

Police Chief Joseph Gomez attended the march and took a knee for George Floyd.

He also spoke about the use of force and the changes he believes should be made.

"See people for who they are, they're humans, we're here to bring awareness to humanity," says Sirina Resendez.

"Really good feeling to be a part of this," Gomez said. "The people that are here today really care about changing America and police reform which we need. Today, what I spoke about was use of force."

Gomez says in his short time as Selma Police Chie,f he has not seen excessive use of force from the department.
