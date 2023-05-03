Mother reflects on raising son without fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Karla Alvarez cherishes the last few weeks of her maternity leave with Baby Max until she returns to duty as an officer with the Dinuba Police Department.

Before she was destined to become a mother, Karla had a calling to serve her community.

"As long as I can remember, I've always wanted to be an officer, I did," she said. "As cliche as that sounds, I've always wanted to do it."

As a teen, Karla joined the Reedley Police Explorer Program, but fate would deliver her first brush with tragedy.

One of the instructors congratulating her on completing the program was Reedly Officer Javier Behar, who was killed in the line of duty in 2010.

At 16, she saw the power of community support for a fallen hero.

"It's something that makes you feel like even though you feel alone at a time like this, you're not alone," she said.

Karla's world would continue to revolve around Reedley -- her family and the Carrasco's were neighbors and longtime friends.

Karla and Gonzalo became close and when Gonzalo joined the Selma Police Department, they shared a common career.

Gonzalo would make her laugh, jokingly trying on her police gear that was far too small for him.

Their friendship grew into love, becoming forever connected by the ultimate bond when they discovered they were about to be parents.

Karla and Gonzalo decided their baby would have his "own name," but also carry on a Carrasco tradition, naming him Maximus Gonzalo Carrasco.

His loving family members often call him "Baby Max" or "Baby G."

While she has loved ones and friends who help in some way, every day, she still faces the struggles of being a single mother.

