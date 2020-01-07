Man fatally struck by train near Selma identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was fatally hit by a train on Saturday in Selma has been identified as Daniel Picazo. He was 55 years old and from Selma.

Selma Police responded to a call from the crew inside the train around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, saying they hit someone on the railroad tracks.

The man was walking on the tracks and had his earphones in when he was hit by the train. The crew blew the train horn multiple times in an attempt to catch his attention.

