If you're traveling along Ashlan Avenue, you may need to find another route.Westbound traffic has been shut down.A semi-truck crashed into five parked cars, sheared a fire hydrant, and collided with an apartment complex on Ashlan between Peach & Willow Wednesday night, Clovis Police said.The accident caused flooding and traffic disruption. Multiple street lights were also damaged. There are no reported injuries.The driver was using their cell phone and was distracted while driving, which caused the crash, according to police. They remained on scene and cooperated with authorities.Pictures posted by the department showed law enforcement working on a flooded street and people watching on the side. Damaged vehicles were also visible next to the semi-truck.Clovis Police are urging people to use caution in the area until it can be cleaned up.Tow trucks are cleaning up the area.