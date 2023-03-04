Stormy weather impacting Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are busy dealing with feet of snow and road damage.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are busy dealing with feet of snow and road damage.

From a distance, you can see the snow that's landed in the Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, but for those who work and live in the park, the last few weeks have been challenging.

"Even employees who had just finally dug themselves out from the last storm and opened up a pathway now have to clear 4 to 5 feet of snow from their doorway," said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee with Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Kawasaki-Yee says some people had to leave their homes after losing power for several days.

"Folks that live in Grant Grove had no power since Saturday of last weekend," Kawasaki-Yee explained. "Some of them had to stay in lodging in Fresno."

Employees have also worked on assessing roadways to figure out their next step once weather conditions take a backseat.

"Now that weather is clearing up, really working hard. How to dig our employees out, how do we clear the roads. We are really just focused on how do we get emergency access in areas like Lodgepole," said Kawasaki-Yee.

She says rangers were excited Friday when they finally cleared a pathway to access their vehicles.

Over the weekend, staff will be busy.

"Really gathering support to drive up together, bring a shovel, and help in the residential area and near visitor services," Kawasaki-Yee said.

There is also good news for those who want to visit the park. Access is available through the entrance on Highway 180.

"We have now opened the Grant Tree Road to access the General Grant Tree. The second largest tree in the world, so that parking lot and bathroom is open, but the trail is in the works."

If you plan on making your way into the park this weekend, officials want to remind everyone to be extremely careful and prepared for the winter conditions.