31-year-old man arrested for sharing child pornography on social media

A 31-year-old man was arrested after detectives say he created a fake profile on social media to share child pornography.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 31-year-old man was arrested after detectives say he created a fake profile on social media to share child pornography.

Tulare County sheriff's investigators with the Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force say Sergio Gonzalez was found with multiple child pornography photos at his home in Visalia.

Gonzalez was booked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office South County Detention Center on $1,750,000 bail.

RELATED: 34 Central Valley men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, sheriff says

The ICAC team is the same task force that brought 34 men into custody for trying to contact children for sex in Central California.

Anyone with further information on these cases is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at 559-687-7021.
