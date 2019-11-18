arson

Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno County for setting fires along Highway 198

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County man has been arrested after authorities say he started several fires along Highway 198 across several counties.

CAL FIRE officials say 44-year-old Jose Sanchez set fires in Fresno County, Kings County and Monterey County along Highway 198 for over four years.

RELATED: Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say

Sanchez was arrested in the area of Coalinga and booked into the Fresno County jail for several arson-related charges, including setting fires during a state of emergency.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countytulare countykings countykings countyfresno countyarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
Demolition underway on historic Merced building
Neighbors injured jumping to safety after man burns wife's apartment
68-year-old man killed in Reedley house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Orosi woman found safe, Tulare Co. deputies say
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno Sunday morning
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
Free health, dental clinic underway at Manchester Center
Show More
Flames destroy part of vacant southeast Fresno home
Sen. Bernie Sanders dines at Lime Lite in Fresno during campaign stop
4 young women take home titles at Miss Merced County pageant
Caught on Camera: Kerman Police searching for tailgate thieves
Trump grants controversial pardon to 2 military members
More TOP STORIES News