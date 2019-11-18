Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno County for setting fires along Highway 198

CAL FIRE officials say 44-year-old Jose Sanchez set fires in Fresno County, Kings County and Monterey County along Highway 198 for over four years.
Sanchez was arrested in the area of Coalinga and booked into the Fresno County jail for several arson-related charges, including setting fires during a state of emergency.
