Search underway for serial robber accused of carjacking, robbing fast-food restaurants in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a serial robber who is accused of a carjacking and robbing two fast-food restaurants across eastern Fresno.Police say the suspect started his crime spree Monday afternoon when he carjacked two women at a car wash in the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues. The victims said the suspect brandished his gun and drove off in their vehicle.Tuesday night, officers were called to the Taco Bell on McKinley Avenue near Chestnut in east central Fresno. Police say the man ordered food and when the employee opened the register, he said he had a gun and ran off with cash.Ten minutes later, officers responded to a second robbery at a McDonald's located less than five miles away on Kings Canyon Road near Clovis Avenue. Employees told police the suspect had carried out the same routine.Lt. Charlie Chamalbide said there were about 20 customers in the McDonald's at the time of the robbery.A witness told Action News the suspect was so discrete, he thought he was an employee.Officers say the suspect drove off in a silver Toyota Camry. They are working to get a description of him.