Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant

Erika Denton (Credit: CCBI)

CARY, N.C. --
A bartender is behind bars after police said she stole $10,000 in tips at a Cary restaurant.

Police said between January 1 and the beginning of June, 26-year-old Erika Denton altered several food receipts at Tasu Asian Bistro.

According to arrest warrants, she changed the food amount with the tip amount, resulting in a bigger tip she could pocket.

However, the total bill would stay the same, so the money was not coming out of the pockets of the customers.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Denton was arrested and charged with falsely obtaining property by false pretense.

She was booked under a $2,500 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftwake county newscredit cardscrimeCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News