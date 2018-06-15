Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant

A bartender is behind bars after police said she stole $10,000 in tips at a Cary restaurant.Police said between January 1 and the beginning of June, 26-year-old Erika Denton altered several food receipts at Tasu Asian Bistro.According to arrest warrants, she changed the food amount with the tip amount, resulting in a bigger tip she could pocket.However, the total bill would stay the same, so the money was not coming out of the pockets of the customers.Denton was arrested and charged with falsely obtaining property by false pretense.She was booked under a $2,500 bond.